Mammoth extend win streak to 5 with 5-2 victory over Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kailer Yamamoto had a goal and an assist and the Utah Mammoth extended their winning streak to five games with a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Clayton Keller, Michael Carcone, Barrett Hayton and JJ Peterka also scored, Mikhail Sergachev had three assists and Karel Vejmelka made 27 saves for Utah.

Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault scored and Juuse Saros made 26 saves for the Predators, who have lost three of four.

Stamkos scored the game’s first goal at 3:43 of the opening period.

With the Predators on a power play, Roman Josi sent a pass from the slot to Stamkos at the left faceoff dot, where he beat Vejmelka with a one-timer.

Stamkos, who had a hat trick Thursday, has four goals in two games. He has eight power-play goals on the season to lead Nashville.

Early in the second period, Keller beat Saros with a wrist shot to tie the game at 1-1.

Keller has points in four consecutive games. He has three goals and four assists over that span.

Two minutes later, Carcone drove down the left wall before beating Saros high to the short side with a wrist shot.

Yamamoto scored on a deflection at 8:10 of the second to give the Mammoth a 3-1 lead.

Marchessault drew Nashville within 3-2 with 3:21 remaining in the second.

Hayton scored a power-play goal at 11:02 of the third and Peterka was awarded a goal with 1:32 remaining when he was pulled down from behind on a breakaway with Saros pulled for an extra attacker.

The game’s opening faceoff was moved up two hours to 12:30 p.m. local time because of the winter storm moving through the area and much of the rest of the country. The Predators announced that there were 6,159 fans at the game.

Utah visits Tampa Bay on Monday.

Predators at Boston on Tuesday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press