Jordan Staal scores in final minute to cap late 3-goal rally by Hurricanes for 5-4 win over Mammoth

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal’s goal with 29.4 seconds left gave the Carolina Hurricanes three goals in the final two minutes for a 5-4 victory over the Utah Mammoth on Thursday night.

The Hurricanes became the first NHL team in more than 30 years and third overall to rally from two goals down in the last two minutes to win in regulation. The others were the Dallas Stars against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 14, 1995, and the Montreal Maroons against the New York Rangers on March 15, 1932.

Andrei Svechnikov and Shayne Gostisbehere each had two goals and an assist for the Hurricanes, who stretched their points streak to six games. Brandon Bussi stopped 21 shots to become the first NHL goalie with 20 wins in his first 24 games.

Utah’s Kailer Yamamoto scored two goals for the first time in more than two years and added an assist. JJ Peterka and Michael Carcone also scored for the Mammoth, who concluded a 2-2-0 trip in their last road game until March. Jack McBain had two assists and Karel Vejmelka made 27 saves.

Svechnikov scored on a power play with the goalie pulled with 1:59 left, giving him eight goals in a six-game stretch. Just 32 seconds later, Gostisbehere, who had missed the previous five games with an injury, got the Hurricanes even.

The Mammoth lost for the second time in eight games.

Peterka responded 19 seconds after Carolina’s second-period goal and the Mammoth led until the final minutes.

Svechnikov opened the scoring 3:04 into the game.

Yamamoto’s second goal of the trip, after getting scratched for four games, came 4:10 into the second. He gave the Mammoth the lead for the first time at 8:24 of the second by sending a rebound into an open net.

The Hurricanes converted on their third power-play opportunity of the second period when Gostisbehere blasted a shot from inside the blue line.

Vejmelka has lost two games in a row for the first time since Dec. 8-10.

Up next

Mammoth: Host Dallas on Saturday to begin a string of six straight home games

Hurricanes: At Washington on Saturday.

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press