Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
48.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Nick Suzuki leads Canadiens in 7-3 home romp over struggling Avalanche

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Avalanche Canadiens Hockey

Avalanche Canadiens Hockey

Photo Icon View Photos

MONTREAL (AP) — Nick Suzuki scored power-play and short-handed goals and added an assist to help the Montreal Canadiens beat the struggling Colorado Avalanche 7-3 on Thursday night.

The NHL-leading Avalanche have lost six of eight to fall to 35-8-9.

Noah Dobson opened the scoring just 56 seconds into the game. Jake Evans and Kirby Dach scored in a 40-second span late in the second period. Dach had his first first goal and point since returning from a 31-game absence Jan. 20.

Alexandre Carrier and Juraj Slafkovsky scored in the third period, and Jakub Dobes made 26 saves to improved to 7-0-1 in his last eight starts.

Brock Nelson, Joel Kiviranta and Ross Colton scored for Colorado. Scott Wedgewood stopped 21 shots.

The Avalanche wore powder blue Quebec Nordiques jerseys in homage to the team’s former home of Quebec City.

Up next

Avalanche: At Detroit on Saturday.

Canadiens: At Buffalo on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.