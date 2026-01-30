Skip to main content
Shane Wright scores twice as Kraken extend win streak to 3 games with 5-2 win over Maple Leafs

By AP News
Maple Leafs Kraken Hockey

SEATTLE (AP) — Shane Wright scored twice and the Seattle Kraken extended their winning streak to three games with a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

Brandon Montour and Matty Beniers also scored for the Kraken, who had at least five goals in back-to-back games for the first time. Seattle, which beat Washington 5-1 on Tuesday night, has won four of its last five games. Joey Daccord stopped 29 shots.

Nicholas Robertson and Morgan Rielly scored for Toronto, which slipped to 0-5-1 over its past six games.

Anthony Stolarz, making his second straight start in goal after missing two months with an upper body injury, allowed a goal on the opening shot for the second consecutive game and finished with 17 saves.

Wright, the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft, had the second multi-goal game of his career. He hadn’t scored in his last 13 games before netting his eighth and ninth of the season.

Beniers scored 1:21 into the first period for Seattle. He has a point in five straight games and set a franchise record for 10 goals in a calendar month.

Robertson tied it at 1 with 4:58 remaining in the first on a slap shot from the top of the left circle.

Wright scored on a backhand off a rebound 6:23 into the second period, and Montour added a goal 31 seconds later to give Seattle a 3-1 lead.

After Wright’s holding penalty, the Maple Leafs capitalized with a power-play goal from Rielly 6:04 into the third period to cut their deficit to 3-2.

After forcing a defensive zone turnover, Wright’s wrist shot put Seattle up 4-2 at 8:32 in the third.

Jared McCann scored into an empty net with 2:27 left for his 199th career goal.

Berkly Catton, the Kraken’s first-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft, took a hard hit to the head from Toronto’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson in the first period and did not return.

Up next

Maple Leafs: Host Vancouver on Saturday.

Kraken: At Las Vegas on Saturday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By LUKE OLSON
Associated Press

