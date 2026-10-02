Vince Dunn has a three-point night to lift Kraken over Flames, 6-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Vince Dunn had a goal and two assists, Matty Beniers scored and had an assist, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Calgary Flames 6-1 in the season opener for both teams.

Jordan Eberle, Frederick Gaudreau, Chandler Stephenson and Kaapo Kakko also scored for Seattle, while Joey Daccord stopped 24 shots and had an assist. Jared McCann added three assists.

Calgary’s Ryan Strome scored and Dustin Wolf turned away 26 shots as the Flames dropped their final home opener at the Saddledome. The team will move to Scotia Place next season.

Seattle led 2-0 by the midway point of the first period. Eberle scored a power-play goal at 9:10 and Dunn struck 32 seconds later.

Gaudreau scored with 30 seconds remaining in the first period for a 3-0 lead after one.

Stephenson scored on a breakaway early in the third when Flames defenseman Zach Whitecloud clipped skates with his partner Yan Kuznetsov and fell. Beniers beat Wolf less than a minute later.

After Strome foiled Daccord’s shutout bid at 16:35 of the third period, Kakko countered 34 seconds later.

Wolf robbed Eberle of a second goal late in the second period when Calgary’s goaltender miscalculated a deflection off the backboards, but stretched to glove Eberle’s shot. Gaudreau extended his point streak against the Flames to six straight games.

Seattle blocked 20 shots to Calgary’s eight.

The Kraken played without right-winger Matthew Samoskevich (upper body) and center Jake O’Brien (lower body). The Flames were minus winger Jonathan Huberdeau (hip).

Up next

Flames: Visit the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Kraken: Visit the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

___

See AP’s full NHL coverage here