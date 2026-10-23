Stecher scores late goal to lift the Maple Leafs past the Rangers, 5-4

TORONTO (AP) — Troy Stecher scored with 26.3 seconds left in regulation and the Toronto Maple Leafs outlasted the New York Rangers 5-4 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.

Brandon Duhaime had a goal and two assists, and Teddy Blueger, Kirill Marchenko and Easton Cowan also scored for Toronto (6-4-2).

Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves. Zack MacEwen added two assists. Blueger also had an assist for a two-point night.

Mika Zibanejad, with a goal and an assist, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Tye Kartye and Alexis Lafreniere replied for New York (7-4-1), which got 31 stops from Dylan Garand. Adam Fox had four assists.

Stecher’s winner came on a delayed penalty after he took a pass from Morgan Rielly and ripped a high shot.

Bobrovsky tied former Rangers star Henrik Lundqvist for the most wins by a non-North American goalie with 459.

Up next

Rangers: At Ottawa on Saturday night.

Maple Leafs: At Edmonton on Saturday night.

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