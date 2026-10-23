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Raymond scores twice in the Red Wings’ 5-2 victory over the Canucks

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By AP News
Red Wings Canucks Hockey

Red Wings Canucks Hockey

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VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored twice and added an assist to help the Detroit Red Wings beat Vancouver 5-2 on Thursday night, sending the Canucks to their ninth straight loss.

William Wallinder, Michael Rasmussen and Emmitt Finnie also scored for the Red Wings (4-3-3), and Victor Arvidsson and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard each had a pair of assists.

John Gibson stopped four of the five shots he faced in the Detroit net before leaving the game with an upper-body injury. He was replaced by Michal Postava to start the third period and the Czech netminder logged seven stops in his NHL debut.

The Canucks (2-9-1) got a goal and an assist from Jonathan Lekkerimaki, and Elias Pettersson scored his fourth of the season on a first-period power play.

Vancouver goalie Kevin Lankinen struggled early, giving up three goals in the first nine minutes of the game. He finished with 26 saves.

Up next

Red Wings: At Calgary on Saturday night.

Canucks: Host former captain Quinn Hughes and Minnesota on Sunday.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

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