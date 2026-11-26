TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Eric Robinson and Jaccob Slavin scored third-period goals 1:37 apart, Brandon Bussi stopped 32 shots and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Jackson Blake added an empty-netter for the Hurricanes, who are 7-0-1 in their past eight games. Carolina (19-3-3) is the third team in NHL history to record 19 wins by Thanksgiving, joining the 2001-02 Red Wings (19-3-1) and 1983-84 Oilers (19-3-1), both of whom went on to win the Stanley Cup.

Anthony Cirelli scored a power-play goal for Tampa Bay, which lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves.

Tampa Bay outshot the Hurricanes 33-30, marking the first time Carolina has been outshot since opening night against Florida.

The Lightning opened the scoring in the first minute of the second period when Nikita Kucherov’s pass hit the skate of Jake Guentzel and caromed to Cirelli, who beat Bussi with a wrist shot from the slot.

Tampa Bay, which entered the game 11-0 when leading after two periods, couldn’t hold on.

Max Crozier fanned on a pass attempt that Robinson jumped on before skating down the left-wing side and beating Vasilevskiy to the far post.

After Seth Jarvis blocked a shot attempt by J.J. Moser, the Hurricanes raced up ice in transition with Slavin trailing the play to take a pass from Sebastian Aho and zipping a shot past a screened Vasilevskiy at 7:01 of the third for his first goal of the season.

Lightning forward Brandon Hagel was activated off injured reserve and returned from a three-game absence due to a lower-body injury. Defensemen Victor Hedman and Erik Cernak missed the game due to illness.

Carolina defenseman K’Andre Miller sat out with an illness.

Up next

Carolina: Host Ottawa on Saturday.

Tampa Bay: Host Ottawa on Friday.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By ERIK ERLENDSSON

Associated Press