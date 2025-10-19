Skip to main content
Sabres play the Canadiens following Doan’s 2-goal performance

By AP News

Buffalo Sabres (2-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (4-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Montreal Canadiens after Josh Doan’s two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Sabres’ 3-0 win.

Montreal has gone 4-2 overall with a 1-1-0 record in Atlantic Division play. The Canadiens have gone 3-1-0 in games decided by one goal.

Buffalo has a 2-1-0 record in Atlantic Division play and a 2-3 record overall. The Sabres have conceded 14 goals while scoring 13 for a -1 scoring differential.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

