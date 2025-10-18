Anders Lee and Kyle Palmieri help the Islanders top the Senators 5-4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anders Lee and Kyle Palmieri scored in the third period to help the New York Islanders top the Ottawa Senators 5-4 on Saturday.

Bo Horvat, Max Shabanov and Emil Heineman also scored for New York in its second consecutive win. Lee added two assists, and Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots.

Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist for Ottawa, which dropped to 1-1 on a four-game homestand. Shane Pinto scored his seventh goal this season, and Linus Ullmark made 18 saves.

David Perron put Ottawa in front with a power-play goal with 2:59 left in the opening period, and Dylan Cozens gave the Senators a 4-3 lead with his third goal with 1:13 to go in the second.

But Mathew Barzal set up Palmieri for the tying goal 6:00 into the third. Lee made it 5-4 with 1:03 remaining, beating Ullmark for his first goal of the season.

Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NHL draft, picked up an assist on Shabanov’s goal in the second. He has one goal and four assists during a five-game point streak.

Up next

Both teams are at home on Tuesday night. The Islanders take on the San Jose Sharks, and the Senators face the Edmonton Oilers.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl