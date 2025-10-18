Flyers face the Wild in a non-conference matchup

Minnesota Wild (2-3, in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (1-2-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -117, Wild -103; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Minnesota Wild in a non-conference matchup.

Philadelphia went 33-39-10 overall and 20-20-1 at home last season. Goalies for the Flyers averaged 23.5 saves per game last season while allowing 3.4 goals per game.

Minnesota went 45-30-7 overall and 24-14-6 in road games a season ago. Goalies for the Wild averaged 26.7 saves per game last season while conceding 2.9 goals per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press