Blackhawks and Ducks square off in Western Conference play

Anaheim Ducks (2-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-2-2, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks and the Anaheim Ducks face off in Western Conference action.

Chicago had a 25-46-11 record overall and a 15-20-6 record in home games last season. The Blackhawks averaged 2.7 goals on 24.4 shots per game last season.

Anaheim went 35-37-10 overall and 14-19-8 on the road a season ago. The Ducks had a -44 goal differential last season, scoring 217 goals while allowing 261.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press