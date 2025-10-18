Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
51.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Blackhawks and Ducks square off in Western Conference play

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Anaheim Ducks (2-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-2-2, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks and the Anaheim Ducks face off in Western Conference action.

Chicago had a 25-46-11 record overall and a 15-20-6 record in home games last season. The Blackhawks averaged 2.7 goals on 24.4 shots per game last season.

Anaheim went 35-37-10 overall and 14-19-8 on the road a season ago. The Ducks had a -44 goal differential last season, scoring 217 goals while allowing 261.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.