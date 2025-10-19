Skip to main content
Jets aim to keep win streak alive, visit the Flames

By AP News

Winnipeg Jets (4-1, in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (1-5, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets are looking to extend a four-game win streak with a victory against the Calgary Flames.

Calgary has a 0-2-0 record in home games and a 1-5 record overall. The Flames rank second in NHL play serving 14.0 penalty minutes per game.

Winnipeg is 4-1 overall and 2-0-0 on the road. The Jets have a 4-1-0 record when scoring three or more goals.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

