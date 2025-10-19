Skip to main content
Golden Knights look to keep win streak alive, host the Hurricanes

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Carolina Hurricanes (5-0, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (4-0-2, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Carolina Hurricanes as winners of three straight games.

Vegas has gone 2-0-1 at home and 4-0-2 overall. The Golden Knights have a 2-0-1 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Carolina is 5-0 overall and 3-0-0 in road games. The Hurricanes have a +12 scoring differential, with 23 total goals scored and 11 allowed.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

