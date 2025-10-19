Mammoth play the Bruins after Schmaltz’s hat trick

Boston Bruins (3-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (3-2, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mammoth -205, Bruins +170; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth host the Boston Bruins after Nick Schmaltz recorded a hat trick in the Mammoth’s 6-3 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Utah has a 2-0-0 record at home and a 3-2 record overall. The Mammoth are seventh in league play serving 12.6 penalty minutes per game.

Boston has gone 1-2-0 in road games and 3-3 overall. The Bruins have a 1-2-0 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Sunday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press