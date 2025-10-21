Skip to main content
Capitals and Kraken meet for non-conference matchup

By AP News

Seattle Kraken (3-1-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (4-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -260, Kraken +210; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Seattle Kraken in a non-conference matchup.

Washington has a 4-2 record overall and a 2-2-0 record on its home ice. The Capitals have gone 2-1-0 in games decided by a single goal.

Seattle has a 1-1-2 record on the road and a 3-1-2 record overall. The Kraken have an even scoring differential this season, scoring and allowing 18 goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

