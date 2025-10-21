Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Flames take losing streak into home matchup against the Canadiens

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Montreal Canadiens (5-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (1-6, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames will try to stop a six-game slide when they play the Montreal Canadiens.

Calgary is 1-6 overall and 0-3-0 in home games. The Flames are second in the league serving 13.4 penalty minutes per game.

Montreal is 2-1-0 in road games and 5-2 overall. The Canadiens are 3-1-0 in one-goal games.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.