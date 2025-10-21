Skip to main content
Red Wings bring win streak into game against the Sabres

By AP News

Detroit Red Wings (5-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (2-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings will attempt to extend a five-game win streak with a victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

Buffalo has a 2-2-0 record in Atlantic Division play and a 2-4 record overall. The Sabres have allowed 18 goals while scoring 15 for a -3 scoring differential.

Detroit is 5-1 overall and 4-1-0 against the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have a 3-1-0 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

