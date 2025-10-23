Skip to main content
Islanders bring winning streak into home matchup with the Red Wings

By AP News

Detroit Red Wings (5-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (3-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -135, Red Wings +114; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Detroit Red Wings as winners of three games in a row.

New York has a 3-3 record overall and a 2-2-0 record in home games. The Islanders have gone 2-1-0 in one-goal games.

Detroit has gone 1-1-0 on the road and 5-2 overall. The Red Wings are 3-1-0 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

