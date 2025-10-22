Skip to main content
Colorado and Carolina square off in non-conference matchup

By AP News

Carolina Hurricanes (5-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (5-0-2, in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche and the Carolina Hurricanes face off in a non-conference matchup.

Colorado has a 2-0-1 record in home games and a 5-0-2 record overall. The Avalanche have allowed 13 goals while scoring 24 for a +11 scoring differential.

Carolina has a 5-1 record overall and a 3-1-0 record on the road. The Hurricanes have a 5-0-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

