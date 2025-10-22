Flyers take on the Senators following Foerster’s 2-goal showing

Philadelphia Flyers (3-2-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (2-4-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Ottawa Senators after Tyson Foerster scored two goals in the Flyers’ 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken.

Ottawa has a 1-2-1 record in home games and a 2-4-1 record overall. The Senators have a 1-3-0 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Philadelphia has a 3-2-1 record overall and a 0-1-1 record in road games. The Flyers have gone 2-0-1 when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press