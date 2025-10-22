New Jersey plays Minnesota following Hughes’ hat trick

Minnesota Wild (3-3-1, in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (5-1, in the Metropolitan Division)
Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -134, Wild +113; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Minnesota Wild after Jack Hughes’ hat trick against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Devils’ 5-2 win.
New Jersey is 5-1 overall and 2-0-0 at home. The Devils have a 5-1-0 record in games they score at least three goals.
Minnesota is 3-3-1 overall and 2-2-1 on the road. The Wild rank first in league play with 10 power-play goals.
Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.
INJURIES: Devils: None listed.
Wild: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press