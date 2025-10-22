New Jersey plays Minnesota following Hughes’ hat trick

Minnesota Wild (3-3-1, in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (5-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -134, Wild +113; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Minnesota Wild after Jack Hughes’ hat trick against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Devils’ 5-2 win.

New Jersey is 5-1 overall and 2-0-0 at home. The Devils have a 5-1-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

Minnesota is 3-3-1 overall and 2-2-1 on the road. The Wild rank first in league play with 10 power-play goals.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press