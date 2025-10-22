Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
63.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

New Jersey plays Minnesota following Hughes’ hat trick

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Minnesota Wild (3-3-1, in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (5-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -134, Wild +113; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Minnesota Wild after Jack Hughes’ hat trick against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Devils’ 5-2 win.

New Jersey is 5-1 overall and 2-0-0 at home. The Devils have a 5-1-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

Minnesota is 3-3-1 overall and 2-2-1 on the road. The Wild rank first in league play with 10 power-play goals.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.