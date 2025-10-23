Skip to main content
Sabres bring home winning streak into matchup with the Maple Leafs

By AP News

Toronto Maple Leafs (3-3-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (3-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Buffalo has a 3-2-0 record in Atlantic Division games and a 3-4 record overall. The Sabres have allowed 20 goals while scoring 19 for a -1 scoring differential.

Toronto has a 3-3-1 record overall and a 1-2-0 record in Atlantic Division games. The Maple Leafs have a 1-1-1 record in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

