Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
54.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Oilers host the Canadiens after overtime win

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Montreal Canadiens (6-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (3-3-1, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -231, Canadiens +189; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Edmonton Oilers after the Oilers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 in overtime.

Edmonton has a 3-3-1 record overall and a 1-0-1 record on its home ice. The Oilers have a -1 scoring differential, with 18 total goals scored and 19 conceded.

Montreal has a 3-1-0 record on the road and a 6-2 record overall. The Canadiens are 2-1-0 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.