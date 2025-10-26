Skip to main content
Lightning host the Golden Knights after Guentzel’s 2-goal game

By AP News

Vegas Golden Knights (5-1-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (2-4-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -139, Golden Knights +116; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Vegas Golden Knights after Jake Guentzel scored two goals in the Lightning’s 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks.

Tampa Bay is 1-3-0 at home and 2-4-2 overall. The Lightning are 1-3-1 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Vegas has a 2-1-1 record on the road and a 5-1-2 record overall. The Golden Knights have a 2-0-1 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

