Flames visit the Maple Leafs after Coleman’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (2-7-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after Blake Coleman’s two-goal game against the New York Rangers in the Flames’ 5-1 win.

Toronto has a 4-4-1 record overall and a 4-2-1 record on its home ice. The Maple Leafs have scored 31 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank seventh in the league.

Calgary is 2-7-1 overall and 1-4-0 in road games. The Flames are 1-3-0 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press