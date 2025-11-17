Raymond scores tiebreaking goal in 3rd period as Red Wings beat Rangers 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New York Rangers 2-1 on Sunday night.

Alex DeBrincat also scored and Cam Talbot had 18 saves as Detroit rebounded from a 5-4 overtime loss to Buffalo at home on Saturday.

Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers, who snapped a three-game winning streak and fell to 1-7-1 at home to go along with their league-best 9-1-1 road mark. Jonathan Quick finished with 40 saves.

Raymond scored his fifth of the season with 3:47 remaining as he brought the puck into the offensive zone up the right side, skated around the back of the net and beat Quick from between the circles.

DeBrincat opened the scoring with his ninth on the power play at 9:30 of the second. Raymond and Patrick Kane had assists on the play, with Kane getting his 1,352nd point — one behind Guy Lafleur for 30th place on the all-time scoring list.

Zibanjead tied it with his seventh on the power play with 8:01 remaining in the middle period. Artemi Panarin had an assist on the play, giving him 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in his last six games.

New York, which beat Nashville last Monday for its lone home win, has been shut out five times and scored once in two other losses at Madison Square Garden.

Before the game, the Rangers honored Hall of Fame journalist Larry Brooks, who passed away on Nov. 13 at 75. Brooks primarily covered the Rangers for the New York Post in a career spanning five decades.

