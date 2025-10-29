Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
50.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

San Jose aims to break home slide in game against New Jersey

Sponsored by:
By AP News

New Jersey Devils (8-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (2-6-2, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks take on the New Jersey Devils looking to stop their five-game home losing streak.

San Jose has gone 0-3-2 in home games and 2-6-2 overall. The Sharks have a 1-2-0 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

New Jersey has an 8-2 record overall and a 3-2-0 record in road games. The Devils have a +nine scoring differential, with 39 total goals scored and 30 given up.

The matchup Thursday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Devils won 3-1 in the previous meeting. Dougie Hamilton led the Devils with two goals.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.