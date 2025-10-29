Skip to main content
Flames take on the Senators, look to stop road skid

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Calgary Flames (2-8-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-5-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames hit the road against the Ottawa Senators looking to end a five-game road skid.

Ottawa has a 5-5-1 record overall and a 3-2-1 record in home games. The Senators have gone 1-3-0 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Calgary is 2-8-1 overall and 1-5-0 in road games. The Flames rank second in league play serving 12.1 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

