Islanders visit the Hurricanes in Metropolitan Division play

New York Islanders (4-4-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (6-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Metropolitan Division play on Thursday.

Carolina is 6-3 overall and 2-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have a 2-1-0 record in one-goal games.

New York is 4-4-1 overall with a 0-2-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Islanders have gone 2-1-0 in games decided by a goal.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press