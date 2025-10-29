Detroit visits Los Angeles after Larkin’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (7-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (5-3-3, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Los Angeles Kings after Dylan Larkin’s two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Red Wings’ 5-2 win.

Los Angeles has a 5-3-3 record overall and a 0-2-1 record in home games. The Kings serve 10.0 penalty minutes per game to rank 10th in NHL play.

Detroit has gone 2-2-0 on the road and 7-3 overall. The Red Wings have gone 6-0-0 in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press