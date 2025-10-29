Wild bring losing streak into home matchup with the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (7-2-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (3-5-3, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild come into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins as losers of four games in a row.

Minnesota has a 3-5-3 record overall and a 1-2-2 record in home games. The Wild have scored 14 power-play goals, which leads the Western Conference.

Pittsburgh is 7-2-2 overall and 4-1-1 on the road. The Penguins have a 2-0-1 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press