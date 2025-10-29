Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
50.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Wild bring losing streak into home matchup with the Penguins

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Pittsburgh Penguins (7-2-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (3-5-3, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild come into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins as losers of four games in a row.

Minnesota has a 3-5-3 record overall and a 1-2-2 record in home games. The Wild have scored 14 power-play goals, which leads the Western Conference.

Pittsburgh is 7-2-2 overall and 4-1-1 on the road. The Penguins have a 2-0-1 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.