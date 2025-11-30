McDavid and Draisaitl score as the Oilers beat the Kraken 4-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman each had a goal and an assist, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-0 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

The Oilers bounced back nicely after losing 8-3 to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday in Edmonton.

Stuart Skinner made 26 saves in his second shutout of the season.

Joey Daccord stopped 21 shots for the Kraken, including eight in the first four minutes of the game. Seattle has lost three straight, two by shutout.

Nugent-Hopkins put Edmonton in front with a power-play goal with 8:41 left in the first period, tucking a cross-ice pass from Evan Bouchard into an open left side of the net for his sixth of the year.

Draisaitl scored with 7:30 remaining in the second on a shot from the high slot. It was his 15th of the season and extended his points streak to eight games.

Then, with the Oilers on a power play, Draisaitl sent a pass from the right circle that bounced off the back of Hyman’s stick at the top of the crease. The puck slid past Daccord with 1:09 left before Hyman could turn around and watch his first goal of the year go in.

McDavid added his 11th goal at 6:25 of the third.

The Kraken went 0 for 6 on the power play. That included a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:45 late in the first period with Brett Kulak in the box for high-sticking and McDavid serving a bench minor for too many men on the ice.

Edmonton converted both of its power-play opportunities.

Up next

Oilers: Begin a five-game homestand against Minnesota on Tuesday.

Kraken: Visit Edmonton on Thursday.

___

By MARK MOSCHETTI

Associated Press