San Jose brings road win streak into matchup with Detroit

San Jose Sharks (24-19-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (28-16-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -206, Sharks +170; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Detroit Red Wings aiming to prolong a four-game road winning streak.

Detroit is 28-16-4 overall and 16-8-1 at home. The Red Wings are 13-2-2 in games decided by a single goal.

San Jose is 11-10-0 in road games and 24-19-3 overall. The Sharks have allowed 163 goals while scoring 144 for a -19 scoring differential.

The matchup Friday is the second time these teams play this season. The Red Wings won 3-2 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat has 24 goals and 25 assists for the Red Wings. Andrew Copp has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Macklin Celebrini has 24 goals and 47 assists for the Sharks. Pavol has scored seven goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Sharks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, six assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press