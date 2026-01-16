Anaheim Ducks acquire tough forward Jeffrey Viel from Boston Bruins in trade for 4th-round pick

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have acquired forward Jeffrey Viel from the Boston Bruins in a trade for a fourth-round draft pick.

The Bruins will get either Detroit’s pick or Philadelphia’s pick — whichever is better — in the fourth round of the upcoming draft in the deal announced Friday.

Viel is scoreless with 30 penalty minutes in 10 games this season for Boston, and he hasn’t scored an NHL point since the 2021-22 season with San Jose.

The physical forward has spent most of his professional career in the AHL, but has five points and 183 penalty minutes in 64 career NHL games with the Bruins and Sharks. He scored 40 points for the Winnipeg Jets’ AHL affiliate in the 2023-24 season.

The Ducks already have physical forward Ross Johnson on their roster. The veteran leads Anaheim with 83 penalty minutes while also scoring a career-high 12 points in 44 games.

