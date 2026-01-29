Britta Curl-Salemme scores 2 goals, Frost beat Goldeneyes 4-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Britta Curl-Salemme had two goals, rookie Kendall Cooper scored her first career goal, and the Minnesota Frost beat the Vancouver Goldeneyes 4-1 on Wednesday night in the final game before the PWHL’s Olympic break.

Kelly Pannek had a goal in her fourth consecutive game for Minnesota (7-2-3-3). Maddie Rooney finished with 31 saves and had her third straight win.

Michelle Karvinen scored a goal for Vancouver (5-1-2-8). Kristen Campbell, who had allowed three goals in her last three starts combined, had 18 saves.

Cooper secured a loose puck and flicked a wrister over the glove-side shoulder of Campbell to open the scoring less than five minutes into the game. Curl-Salemme scored on a one-timer from the point with 2:53 left in the first period and Pannek scored on a power play — her fourth consecutive game with a goal — just before the buzzer to make it 3-0 going into the second.

The Goldeneyes outshot Minnesota 32-22 despite the Frost building a 13-7 advantage at the end of the first period.

Up next

Minnesota: The Frost visit Montreal on March 1.

Vancouver: The Goldeneyes host Toronto on March 1.

