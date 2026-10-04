Saros makes 29 saves as Predators beat Stars 2-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Steven Stamkos and Nils Hoglander scored power-play goals in the first period, Juuse Saros made 29 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Saturday night.

The Predators are 1-1 on the season.

Miro Heiskanen scored and Casey DeSmith made 24 for the Stars. They are 0-2.

One night after a season-opening shutout loss at home to St. Louis, the Stars wasted no time finding the back of the net Saturday.

Heiskanen scored 47 seconds after the opening faceoff with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Stamkos made it 1-1 at 4:46 of the first. It was career goal 625 for Stamkos, tying him with Jarome Iginla and Joe Sakic for 17th on the NHL’s career goals list.

Hoglander’s first goal as a Predator gave Nashville a 2-1 lead with 4:10 remaining in the first.

The Predators finished 2 for 3 on the power play. Dallas was 4 for 4 on the penalty kill on Friday night in the loss to St. Louis.

Nashville acquired Hoglander in an offseason trade with the Vancouver Canucks.

Jack Achan and Alex Kerfoot assisted on Hoglander’s goal. Achan and Kerfoot’s assists were their first points as Predators as well.

Up Next

Stars: Host San Jose on Monday night.

Predators: At Toronto on Tuesday night.

___ See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press