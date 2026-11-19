Anaheim Ducks (11-10-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (12-7-3, in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

LINE: Avalanche -145, Ducks +120; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Colorado Avalanche after Cutter Gauthier recorded a hat trick in the Ducks’ 8-6 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Colorado is 12-7-3 overall and 7-1-2 at home. The Avalanche have conceded 67 goals while scoring 86 for a +19 scoring differential.

Anaheim has a 7-4-0 record in road games and an 11-10-1 record overall. The Ducks are 5-2-1 in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has scored 10 goals with 20 assists for the Avalanche. Artturi Lehkonen has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Jackson LaCombe has one goal and 24 assists for the Ducks. Gauthier has scored 19 goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Ducks: 6-4-0, averaging 4.8 goals, 8.2 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Gavin Brindley: day to day (upper body), Scott Wedgewood: day to day (illness), Nathan MacKinnon: out (lower body), Cale Makar: out (lower body), Zachary L’Heureux: out (upper body), Josh Manson: out (lower body).

Ducks: A.J. Greer: out (upper-body), Beckett Sennecke: day to day (illness), Ryan Poehling: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press