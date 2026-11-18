Boston Bruins (13-7-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (8-10-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Red Wings -115, Bruins -107; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins, on a three-game losing streak, play the Detroit Red Wings.

Detroit is 8-10-3 overall with a 3-2-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have a 4-2-0 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Boston has a 13-7-1 record overall and a 1-2-0 record in Atlantic Division play. The Bruins are 4-1-1 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viktor Arvidsson has eight goals and seven assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Morgan Geekie has five goals and 10 assists for the Bruins. Casey Mittelstadt has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Bruins: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 5.6 penalties and 17 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Albert Johansson: out (undisclosed), William Wallinder: day to day (upper body).

Bruins: James Hagens: out (back).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press