Penguins take on the Blue Jackets in Metropolitan Division play

Add us as a preferred source

Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (1-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Metropolitan Division foes meet when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Columbus went 40-30-12 overall and 11-11-4 in division play a season ago. The Blue Jackets had a 19.0% power play success rate last season, scoring 38 goals on 200 chances.

Pittsburgh went 15-7-10 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 41-25-16 record overall last season. The Penguins averaged 3.5 goals on 28.4 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Dante Fabbro: out (upper-body), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Ivan Provorov: out (lower-body), Damon Severson: out (shoulder).

Penguins: Andrei Kuzmenko: out (personal), Justin Brazeau: out (lower-body), Ryan Graves: out (lower-body), Bryan Rust: day to day (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press