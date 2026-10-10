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McDavid posts 10th assist as Oilers beat Sharks 3-1 for 4th straight win

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By AP News
Oilers Sharks Hockey

Oilers Sharks Hockey

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SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid recorded his 13th point of the season and 10th assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Saturday for their fourth straight win.

Vasily Podkolzin scored his fifth goal while Mattias Ekholm and Alex Formenton also scored for Edmonton. Tristan Jarry stopped 19 shots.

Macklin Celebrini returned to the lineup for San Jose after missing two games with a lower-body injury. The Sharks captain scored his first goal of the season midway through the third period.

Ekholm opened the scoring at 12:37 of the first period. Podkolzin extended Edmonton’s lead 3:13 into the third, with McDavid recording the assist. He moved ahead of Jack Eichel for the league lead in points and assists.

Formenton made it 3-0 on a backhand shot about two minutes later.

Celebrini got San Jose on the board midway through the third period, but the Sharks could not complete the comeback.

Yaroslav Askarov made 17 saves for San Jose.

Up next

Oilers: Visit Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Sharks: Host Boston on Tuesday night.

___

See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By HADDY BARGHOUTI
Associated Press

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