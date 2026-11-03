Lightning look to extend home win streak, take on the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings (7-5-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (8-3-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Lightning -264, Red Wings +209; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning, on a six-game home winning streak, host the Detroit Red Wings.

Tampa Bay is — against the Atlantic Division and 8-3-2 overall. The Lightning have a 4-2-0 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Detroit has a 1-0-1 record in Atlantic Division games and a 7-5-3 record overall. The Red Wings have a 3-1-0 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Carlson has scored five goals with three assists for the Lightning. Jake Guentzel has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Viktor Arvidsson has eight goals and seven assists for the Red Wings. Emmitt Finnie has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-2-2, averaging four goals, 5.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Red Wings: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Zemgus Girgensons: day to day (lower-body), Yanni Gourde: out (hip), Erik Cernak: day to day (undisclosed).

Red Wings: Albert Johansson: out (undisclosed), Mason Appleton: out (undisclosed), Marco Kasper: out (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press