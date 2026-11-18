Los Angeles Kings (6-11-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (8-13-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs aim to stop a seven-game slide when they take on the Los Angeles Kings.

Toronto is 8-13-2 overall and 4-9-1 in home games. The Maple Leafs have gone 3-6-1 in games decided by one goal.

Los Angeles has a 3-3-2 record in road games and a 6-11-2 record overall. The Kings have a 3-6-0 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews has scored 12 goals with 18 assists for the Maple Leafs. Darren Raddysh has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has eight goals and 11 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has scored four goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 1-9-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Kings: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Colton Sissons: out (lower-body), Kirill Marchenko: out (lower-body), Cade Webber: out (elbow), Elvis Merzlikins: out (shoulder), Max Domi: out (back), Miles Wood: out (undisclosed), Nick Blankenburg: out (upper-body), William Villeneuve: out (knee), Marshall Rifai: out (lower body).

Kings: Jakub Dvorak: out (upper-body), Artemi Panarin: out (personal).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press