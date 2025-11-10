Loyola Marymount faces UTEP following Brown’s 28-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (3-0) at UTEP Miners (2-0)

El Paso, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes on UTEP after Rodney Brown Jr. scored 28 points in Loyola Marymount’s 94-72 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

UTEP finished 11-5 at home a season ago while going 18-15 overall. The Miners averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 15.2 on free throws and 21.9 from 3-point range.

Loyola Marymount went 3-8 on the road and 17-15 overall a season ago. The Lions allowed opponents to score 71.6 points per game and shot 42.6% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press