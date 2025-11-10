Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Loyola Marymount faces UTEP following Brown’s 28-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Loyola Marymount Lions (3-0) at UTEP Miners (2-0)

El Paso, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes on UTEP after Rodney Brown Jr. scored 28 points in Loyola Marymount’s 94-72 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

UTEP finished 11-5 at home a season ago while going 18-15 overall. The Miners averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 15.2 on free throws and 21.9 from 3-point range.

Loyola Marymount went 3-8 on the road and 17-15 overall a season ago. The Lions allowed opponents to score 71.6 points per game and shot 42.6% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.