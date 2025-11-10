Skip to main content
Xavier Musketeers to host the Santa Clara Broncos on Monday

By AP News

Santa Clara Broncos (2-0) at Xavier Musketeers (2-0)

Cincinnati; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -2.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on Santa Clara.

Xavier went 22-12 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Musketeers gave up 71.6 points per game while committing 15.7 fouls last season.

Santa Clara finished 21-13 overall with a 6-5 record on the road a season ago. The Broncos averaged 81.9 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 32.7 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

