NFL’s Week 10 was filled with upsets, comebacks, routs and statement wins

Five underdogs won. Big leads weren’t safe. Several games weren’t close.

Sunday was filled with upsets, comebacks, routs and statements.

There were some impressive individual performances, too.

Jonathan Taylor had 244 yards rushing for the Colts. Miami’s De’Von Achane ran for 174. Patriots rookie TreVeyon Henderson had a pair of 50-plus yard touchdown runs.

DeMarcus Lawrence scored twice on fumble returns for Seattle.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford became the first player in NFL history with at least four touchdown passes and no interceptions in three consecutive games.

Upsets

The Miami Dolphins stunned the Buffalo Bills, rolling to a 30-13 victory. Josh Allen and the Bills were 8 1/2-point favorites a week after a win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

But the reigning NFL MVP had two turnovers and Buffalo (6-3) was never close after falling behind 16-0 at halftime.

Tua Tagovailoa threw two TD passes and Achane had two scores for Miami (3-7). The Dolphins have won two of three and have a chance to start a streak. They face Washington (3-7) next week in Spain and then return from a bye to take on New Orleans (2-8) and the New York Jets (2-7).

Led by rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, the Saints went to Carolina and knocked off the Panthers, 17-7. Shough threw for 282 yards and two TDs in his second career start.

A week after beating the Packers at Lambeau Field, the Panthers had a chance to get to 6-4, which would’ve been their best start since 2017. They were 5 1/2-point favorites but Bryce Young struggled and the offense couldn’t do anything

Comebacks

Down 19 to Jacksonville in the fourth quarter, the Houston Texans rallied behind backup QB Davis Mills. With C.J. Stroud inactive because of a concussion, Mills tossed two TD passes and ran for a score in the final 12:16.

The Texans (4-5) can even their record next week at Tennessee (1-8). The Jaguars (5-4) have lost three of four since defeating the Chiefs.

The Bears trailed the Giants 20-10 when they got the ball at their own 9 with 6:13 left. Caleb Williams tossed a 2-yard TD pass to Rome Odunze. After the defense sacked Russell Wilson twice to force a punt, Williams drove the offense 53 yards and scrambled 17 yards for the go-ahead TD.

Chicago (6-3) has won six of seven since starting 0-2 under first-year coach Ben Johnson. The Bears have a tough schedule upcoming. Only two of their final eight opponents currently have losing records and one of those games is next week on the road against the tough Vikings (4-5).

The Colts needed a rally to beat the Falcons in Germany. Daniel Jones led a drive in the final two minutes to set up Michael Badgley’s 44-yard field goal to force overtime. Taylor ended the game on an 8-yard TD run. He had an 83-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Indianapolis (8-2) heads into the bye tied for the best record in the NFL. The Colts face the Chiefs on the road on Nov. 23.

Routs

The average margin of victory in the three late-afternoon games was 20 points.

The Rams took a 21-0 lead over San Francisco before the 49ers came back to cut it to 28-20 early in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles then scored on consecutive possessions to put it out of reach.

The 37-year-old Stafford is having the best season of his career, helping the Rams to a 7-2 start. He has 25 TD passes and only two interceptions.

With Lawrence scoring after two strip-sacks by Tyrice Knight, Seattle jumped ahead of Arizona 35-0 and cruised to a 44-22 victory. Sam Darnold only threw 12 passes, completing 10 for 178 yards and one TD. The Seahawks (7-2) dominated the Cardinals again, beating them for the ninth straight time.

Next week, the Rams host the Seahawks in a battle for first place in the NFC West.

Entering this season, a 44-22 score had only occurred once in NFL history. It’s happened three times over the past month, including twice in Week 10 as the Lions also beat the Commanders by that score.

Jared Goff had 320 yards passing and three TDs and Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 142 yards and two scores with coach Dan Campbell taking over playcalling duties from offensive coordinator John Morton.

Detroit (6-3) can take over first place in the NFC North if the Packers (5-2-1) lose to the Eagles (6-2) on Monday night.

Statement wins

New England took another step toward going worst to first in the AFC East with an impressive 28-23 victory in Tampa Bay. The Patriots (8-2) beat the Bills 23-20 in Buffalo in Week 5 but racked up six wins against teams with losing records.

Their victory over the Buccaneers completed a sweep of the NFC South, leading first-year coach Mike Vrabel to greet players with a “NFC South champs!” proclamation in the hallway outside the locker room.

Drake Maye withstood pressure and tossed two TD passes, and Henderson ran for 147 yards, including scores from 69 and 55 yards.

The Patriots’ next three opponents are 7-21 before a rematch with the Bills in Week 15.

The Chargers delivered a dominant defensive performance in a convincing 25-10 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Los Angeles held Rodgers to 91 yards passing and the Steelers had just 151 total yards before the game was out of reach.

The Chargers (7-3) trail Denver (8-2) by one game in the AFC West and already beat the Broncos and Chiefs (5-4).

The Steelers (5-4) only lead Baltimore (4-5) by one game in the AFC North and will face the Ravens twice in the final five weeks.

