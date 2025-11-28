Idaho State Bengals face the CSU Northridge Matadors

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-3) vs. Idaho State Bengals (3-4)

Boise, Idaho; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge and Idaho State square off at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

The Bengals are 3-4 in non-conference play. Idaho State is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Matadors are 3-3 in non-conference play. CSU Northridge ranks third in the Big West with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh O’Garro averaging 7.7.

Idaho State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge’s 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Idaho State has allowed to its opponents (46.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Kheil averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Caleb Van De Griend is shooting 58.2% and averaging 15.6 points.

Larry Hughes Jr. is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Matadors. O’Garro is averaging 14.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press