Idaho State Bengals face the CSU Northridge Matadors

By AP News

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-3) vs. Idaho State Bengals (3-4)

Boise, Idaho; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge and Idaho State square off at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

The Bengals are 3-4 in non-conference play. Idaho State is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Matadors are 3-3 in non-conference play. CSU Northridge ranks third in the Big West with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh O’Garro averaging 7.7.

Idaho State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge’s 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Idaho State has allowed to its opponents (46.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Kheil averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Caleb Van De Griend is shooting 58.2% and averaging 15.6 points.

Larry Hughes Jr. is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Matadors. O’Garro is averaging 14.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

