No denying Baltimore’s offensive issues after the Ravens struggle against a weak Bengals defense

The warning signs were there when Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens struggled to move the ball consistently while beating the Browns and Jets.

Now, after they fell flat against a Cincinnati defense that had been atrocious for most of the season, there’s no denying the Ravens have a problem.

And Jackson is a significant part of it.

“We have to be better,” running back Derrick Henry said after Thursday night’s 32-14 loss to the Bengals. “We were not the team we needed to be today to win.”

The game against Cincinnati marked the fewest points Baltimore had scored with Jackson playing since the Ravens lost 17-10 in the AFC championship game to Kansas City two seasons ago. After a 1-5 start this year, Baltimore reeled off five straight victories while facing a softer stretch in the schedule. Jackson’s return from a hamstring injury helped, but after a solid performance in Week 9 against Miami, he has not looked like his MVP-caliber self.

Over his last four games, Jackson has completed just 56% of his passes, averaging 7.0 yards per attempt, with one touchdown, three interceptions and 10 sacks — good for a passer rating of 69.7. On Thursday, he fumbled twice and was picked off once.

Jackson has dealt with knee, ankle and toe injuries since returning from his hamstring problems, and he actually looked more spry than he had in a while Thursday, but his passing accuracy was uncharacteristically poor at times, and the turnovers were devastating. Baltimore’s offensive line has not inspired a great deal of confidence this season, and the combination of that and Jackson’s sudden shakiness in the pocket made passing an adventure Thursday.

And on a couple occasions when the Ravens did produce a big play, it still ended badly. Isaiah Likely’s long catch-and-run nearly resulted in a touchdown, but he fumbled just before the goal line and Baltimore lost possession. Then Jackson connected with Zay Flowers on a deep shot for a touchdown — only to have it called back because Flowers had pushed off on a defender.

“I just know that I believe and I’m confident that we’re going to figure it out,” tackle Ronnie Stanley said. “I know we are, because I’m going to make sure that this offense gets going the way it’s supposed to be.”

What’s working

With Joe Burrow back for Cincinnati, this was the toughest offense the Ravens had faced in a while, and although the defense wilted a bit in the second half, it kept Baltimore in the game until then. The Bengals ran 80 plays offensively but had to settle for six field goals, going 1 for 6 in the red zone.

What needs help

Another week, another concerning performance from the offensive line. Rookie Emery Jones played a bit for his NFL debut, but not much seemed to have changed for what has been a surprisingly troublesome unit for Baltimore.

Stock up

Defensive lineman Travis Jones forced and recovered a fumble late in the game, and the Ravens held Cincinnati to 3.9 yards per rush on the night.

Stock down

It’s hard to think of a more disappointing offensive player in Baltimore this season than Likely. He actually produced season highs Thursday with five catches for 95 yards, but just when it appeared he was going to put the Ravens up 14-6 in the second quarter, the fumble turned the game in Cincinnati’s favor.

Injuries

Cornerback Nate Wiggins, who was having a nice game against Cincinnati’s dangerous passing attack, left with a foot injury and did not play in the second half. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said it wasn’t a long-term injury, but it doesn’t have to be to cause problems for the Baltimore secondary.

Key number

The Ravens became the second team this season to lose four fumbles in a game. The New England Patriots also did in Week 3 against Pittsburgh.

Next steps

After this short week, the Ravens have a little more time to prepare for a huge home game against Pittsburgh on Dec. 7. Then they go to Cincinnati to face the Bengals again. The division is still up for grabs, making these next two AFC North games huge.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer