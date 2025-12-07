QB Jayden Daniels out again for Commanders after landing hard on previously injured left elbow

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who missed the past three games with a dislocated left elbow, was forced out again at Minnesota on Sunday after landing hard on the previously injured non-throwing arm during an interception return.

With the Commanders facing fourth-and-1 from the Minnesota 30 midway through the third quarter, Daniels tried a quick throw to his left that Vikings edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel leaped to deflect and secure before racing 40 yards.

During his runback, Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers delivered a clean block on Daniels with a two-handed shove to the chest that caused him to lose his balance and land on his left elbow.

Marcus Mariota, who went 1-5 as the starter during Daniels’ earlier absences, replaced Daniels on the next drive while Daniels went into the medical tent for examination. The Commanders announced his return as questionable.

Daniels went just 9 for 20 for 78 yards passing with four rushes for 16 yards, leaving with Washington trailing 14-0.

Daniels, the second overall pick in the draft last year, has been sidelined for six of 12 games this season after winning the 2024 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award while the Commanders have slumped badly after reaching the NFC championship game.

