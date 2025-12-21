Skip to main content
Packers QB Jordan Love being evaluated for a concussion after helmet-to-helmet hit

By AP News
Packers Bears Football

CHICAGO (AP) — Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love left the Packers’ game Saturday night against Chicago after he was hit hard in the second quarter.

Love was shaken up after he absorbed a helmet-to-helmet hit by defensive lineman Austin Booker on a sack. Booker was flagged for roughing the passer.

Love eventually jogged off the field and went into the blue injury tent on Green Bay’s sideline. Then he walked to the visiting locker room.

The Packers said Love was being evaluated for a concussion, and his return was questionable.

Malik Willis entered for Green Bay. He drove the Packers to Brandon McManus’ 22-yard field goal and a 6-0 lead.

Green Bay (9-4-1) is looking to move back in front of Chicago (10-4) for first place in the NFC North. The Packers beat the Bears 28-21 in Green Bay on Dec. 7.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

